379th AEW builds connection with host nation medical industry

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Qatar Armed Forces member converses with U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Richard Dickens, 379th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, during a tour at the Qatar Military Medical City Hospital in Doha, Qatar, Sept. 5, 2024. The hospital was inaugurated on March 14, 2024. The tour was held to increase relations between the host nation and U.S. leaders and provide a hands-on look at the capabilities of the hospital. (U.S. Air Force photo)