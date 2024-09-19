379th AEW builds connection with host nation medical industry

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force leaders assigned to the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing converse with members of the Qatar Armed Forces at the Qatar Military Medical City Hospital in Doha, Qatar, Sept. 5, 2024. The tour was held to increase relations between the host nation and U.S. leaders and provide a hands-on look at the hospital’s capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo)