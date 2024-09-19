Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    379th AEW builds connection with host nation medical industry

    379th AEW builds connection with host nation medical industry

    DOHA, QATAR

    09.05.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Derrick Bole 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force leaders assigned to the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing converse with members of the Qatar Armed Forces at the Qatar Military Medical City Hospital in Doha, Qatar, Sept. 5, 2024. The tour was held to increase relations between the host nation and U.S. leaders and provide a hands-on look at the hospital’s capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    Date Taken: 09.05.2024
    379th AEW
    AFCENT
    USAF
    Qatari Armed Forces

