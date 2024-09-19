379th AEW builds connection with host nation medical industry

U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY – From improving wait times to expanding medical accessibility, the 379th Expeditionary Medical Squadron (EMDS) has strived to increase capability and strengthen host nation partnerships.



The 379th EMDS has initiated essential relationships with the Qatar Emiri Air Force (QEAF) and the Qatar Ministry of Public Health to allow the use of their hyperbaric chamber and paved the way for more certifications to improve medical care for U.S. service members deployed within the U.S. Central Command (USCENTCOM) area of responsibility (AOR).



“We have been working with the Qatari government to allow partnered use of their hyperbaric chamber on base,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Antonio Delgado, 379th EMDS chief of aerospace medicine. “Meeting with the Ministry of Public Health officials to sign the standard operating procedures (SOPs) together was a historic step in our journey to enhance integration with our host nation partners.”



On July 3, 2024, Delgado joined QEAF officials in signing SOPs that codified the use of the QEAF’s hyperbaric chamber, a pure oxygen ventilator designed to treat compression sickness, for U.S. Air Force aircrew.



The availability of a hyperbaric chamber reduces the transport time for service members experiencing compression sickness from 60 minutes to five.



“We’ve been building relationships with our partnerships both on and off-base to expand our capabilities as a medical unit,” said Col. Andrew Herman, 379th EMDS commander. “We’ve been working to involve multiple pathways of care to treat as many patients on-site or within Doha instead of sending them all the way stateside or to Germany.”



They began the process of certifying Qatari physiologic centers and altitude chambers with Air Force standards through the Air Education and Training Command (AETC), which would allow pilots to complete or renew training without leaving the AOR.



First, the host nation submits the training advantages their equipment can provide to AETC, including the syllabus, class rosters, number of instructors, and other pertinent information. If the program meets AETC standards, personnel will visit the site to confirm its capabilities and amenities.



The closest AETC-certified physiologic centers and altitude chambers are in the Netherlands and Germany. If the certification is successful, U.S. personnel can meet training requirements faster, and continue to integrate alongside host nation personnel.



The 379th EMDS has closed the gap on several medical transport issues and expanded the arsenal of first response and flight training equipment available to aircrew and other service members throughout their rotation.



The squadron has paved the way for future collaborations and teamwork to supplement the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing’s enduring presence within the region. With connections to the host nation growing, Airmen from both countries can receive the care and training they need, when they need it.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.05.2024 Date Posted: 09.20.2024 01:37 Story ID: 481362 Location: DOHA, QA Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 379th AEW builds connection with host nation medical industry, by SrA Derrick Bole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.