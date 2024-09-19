Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Litchfield Park celebrates Air Force birthday [Image 5 of 5]

    Litchfield Park celebrates Air Force birthday

    LITCHFIELD PARK, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2024

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Suejin Lim 

    56th Fighter Wing

    A U.S. Air Force Airman high fives preschool children attending a flag raising ceremony in honor of the U.S. Air Force birthday at Litchfield Park City Hall, Sept. 18, 2024, in Litchfield Park, Arizona. The ceremony also provides an opportunity for children from the community to interact with service members and gain a greater understanding of the 56th Fighter Wing and its mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Suejin Lim)

    Date Taken: 09.18.2024
    Date Posted: 09.19.2024 18:18
    Photo ID: 8651945
    VIRIN: 240918-F-GP261-1006
    Resolution: 5192x3461
    Size: 13.01 MB
    Location: LITCHFIELD PARK, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Litchfield Park celebrates Air Force birthday [Image 5 of 5], by 2nd Lt. Suejin Lim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Luke AFB
    Air Force birthday
    Flag raising ceremony
    community engagement

