Litchfield Park celebrates Air Force birthday

A U.S. Air Force Airman high fives preschool children attending a flag raising ceremony in honor of the U.S. Air Force birthday at Litchfield Park City Hall, Sept. 18, 2024, in Litchfield Park, Arizona. The ceremony also provides an opportunity for children from the community to interact with service members and gain a greater understanding of the 56th Fighter Wing and its mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Suejin Lim)