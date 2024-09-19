Luke Air Force Base Honor Guard performs a flag raising ceremony at Litchfield Park City Hall, saluting the American flag, Sept. 18, 2024, in Litchfield Park, Arizona. This ceremony commemorated the U.S. Air Force birthday and recognized Sept. 18 as Air Force Day in Litchfield Park, honoring military service members for their commitment to service and the long-standing legacy of the Armed Forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Suejin Lim)
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.19.2024 18:18
|Photo ID:
|8651943
|VIRIN:
|240918-F-GP261-1002
|Resolution:
|2330x3495
|Size:
|6.52 MB
|Location:
|LITCHFIELD PARK, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Litchfield Park celebrates Air Force birthday [Image 5 of 5], by 2nd Lt. Suejin Lim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.