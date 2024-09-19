Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Litchfield Park celebrates Air Force birthday [Image 3 of 5]

    Litchfield Park celebrates Air Force birthday

    LITCHFIELD PARK, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2024

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Suejin Lim 

    56th Fighter Wing

    Luke Air Force Base Honor Guard performs a flag raising ceremony at Litchfield Park City Hall, saluting the American flag, Sept. 18, 2024, in Litchfield Park, Arizona. This ceremony commemorated the U.S. Air Force birthday and recognized Sept. 18 as Air Force Day in Litchfield Park, honoring military service members for their commitment to service and the long-standing legacy of the Armed Forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Suejin Lim)

    Date Taken: 09.18.2024
    Date Posted: 09.19.2024 18:18
    Photo ID: 8651943
    VIRIN: 240918-F-GP261-1002
    Resolution: 2330x3495
    Size: 6.52 MB
    Location: LITCHFIELD PARK, ARIZONA, US
    This work, Litchfield Park celebrates Air Force birthday [Image 5 of 5], by 2nd Lt. Suejin Lim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Luke AFB
    Air Force birthday
    Flag raising ceremony
    community engagement

