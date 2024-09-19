Litchfield Park celebrates Air Force birthday

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Luke Air Force Base Honor Guard performs a flag raising ceremony at Litchfield Park City Hall, saluting the American flag, Sept. 18, 2024, in Litchfield Park, Arizona. This ceremony commemorated the U.S. Air Force birthday and recognized Sept. 18 as Air Force Day in Litchfield Park, honoring military service members for their commitment to service and the long-standing legacy of the Armed Forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Suejin Lim)