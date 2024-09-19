Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Litchfield Park celebrates Air Force birthday [Image 2 of 5]

    Litchfield Park celebrates Air Force birthday

    LITCHFIELD PARK, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2024

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Suejin Lim 

    56th Fighter Wing

    Luke Air Force Base Honor Guard prepare for a flag raising ceremony at Litchfield Park City Hall to celebrate the 77th birthday of the U.S. Air Force, Sept. 18th, 2024, in Litchfield Park, Arizona. The U.S. Air Force Honor Guard delivers premier ceremonial honors, inspires the nation, and represents all Airmen and Guardians across the globe. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Suejin Lim)

    Date Taken: 09.18.2024
    Date Posted: 09.19.2024 18:18
    Photo ID: 8651942
    VIRIN: 240918-F-GP261-1001
    Resolution: 7734x4350
    Size: 18.05 MB
    Location: LITCHFIELD PARK, ARIZONA, US
    This work, Litchfield Park celebrates Air Force birthday [Image 5 of 5], by 2nd Lt. Suejin Lim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Luke AFB
    Air Force birthday
    community engagement
    Flag saving ceremony

