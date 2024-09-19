Litchfield Park celebrates Air Force birthday

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Luke Air Force Base Honor Guard prepare for a flag raising ceremony at Litchfield Park City Hall to celebrate the 77th birthday of the U.S. Air Force, Sept. 18th, 2024, in Litchfield Park, Arizona. The U.S. Air Force Honor Guard delivers premier ceremonial honors, inspires the nation, and represents all Airmen and Guardians across the globe. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Suejin Lim)