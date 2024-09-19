Litchfield Park celebrates Air Force birthday

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Matthew Johnston, 56th Fighter Wing deputy commander (left), Thomas Schoaf, Litchfield Park mayor, Chief Master Sgt. Quentin Davis, 56th Medical Group senior enlisted leader (back right), and the Luke Air Force Base Honor Guard pose for a photo at Litchfield Park City Hall to commemorate the Air Force’s 77th birthday, Sept. 18, 2024, in Litchfield Park, Arizona. One member of the Honor Guard is holding a city proclamation declaring that Sept. 18th will be Air Force Day in the city of Litchfield Park. Events like this ceremony strengthen ties with surrounding communities and support greater mission success. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Suejin Lim)