Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Litchfield Park celebrates Air Force birthday [Image 4 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Litchfield Park celebrates Air Force birthday

    LITCHFIELD PARK, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2024

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Suejin Lim 

    56th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Matthew Johnston, 56th Fighter Wing deputy commander (left), Thomas Schoaf, Litchfield Park mayor, Chief Master Sgt. Quentin Davis, 56th Medical Group senior enlisted leader (back right), and the Luke Air Force Base Honor Guard pose for a photo at Litchfield Park City Hall to commemorate the Air Force’s 77th birthday, Sept. 18, 2024, in Litchfield Park, Arizona. One member of the Honor Guard is holding a city proclamation declaring that Sept. 18th will be Air Force Day in the city of Litchfield Park. Events like this ceremony strengthen ties with surrounding communities and support greater mission success. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Suejin Lim)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.18.2024
    Date Posted: 09.19.2024 18:18
    Photo ID: 8651944
    VIRIN: 240918-F-GP261-1005
    Resolution: 6761x4507
    Size: 19.56 MB
    Location: LITCHFIELD PARK, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Litchfield Park celebrates Air Force birthday [Image 5 of 5], by 2nd Lt. Suejin Lim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Litchfield Park celebrates Air Force birthday
    Litchfield Park celebrates Air Force birthday
    Litchfield Park celebrates Air Force birthday
    Litchfield Park celebrates Air Force birthday
    Litchfield Park celebrates Air Force birthday

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Luke AFB
    Air Force birthday
    Flag raising ceremony
    community engagement

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download