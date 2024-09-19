Litchfield Park celebrates Air Force birthday

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 56th Fighter Wing stand in formation as they await a flag raising ceremony to celebrate the Air Force’s 77th birthday at Litchfield Park City Hall, Sept. 18, 2024, in Litchfield Park, Arizona. This ceremony recognized Sept. 18 as Air Force Day in Litchfield Park, honoring service members and their commitment to service and the long-standing legacy of the Armed Forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Suejin Lim)