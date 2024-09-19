U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 56th Fighter Wing stand in formation as they await a flag raising ceremony to celebrate the Air Force’s 77th birthday at Litchfield Park City Hall, Sept. 18, 2024, in Litchfield Park, Arizona. This ceremony recognized Sept. 18 as Air Force Day in Litchfield Park, honoring service members and their commitment to service and the long-standing legacy of the Armed Forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Suejin Lim)
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.19.2024 18:18
|Photo ID:
|8651941
|VIRIN:
|240918-F-GP261-1000
|Resolution:
|8224x5483
|Size:
|29.87 MB
|Location:
|LITCHFIELD PARK, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Litchfield Park celebrates Air Force birthday [Image 5 of 5], by 2nd Lt. Suejin Lim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.