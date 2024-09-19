Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SERE selection field training [Image 14 of 14]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    SERE selection field training

    CAMP BULLIS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2018

    Photo by Staff Sgt. David Phaff 

    336th Training Support Squadron

    U.S. Air Force members participating in Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape (SERE) selection process learn about edible plants around the area Camp Bullis , Texas on Sept. 18, 2024. Those who pass the screening process are accepted into the SERE specialist school. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sergeant David Phaff)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.24.2018
    Date Posted: 09.19.2024 17:34
    Photo ID: 8651914
    VIRIN: 180924-F-XO639-1432
    Resolution: 4528x3016
    Size: 1.67 MB
    Location: CAMP BULLIS, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SERE selection field training [Image 14 of 14], by SSgt David Phaff, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SERE Selection field training
    SERE selection field training
    SERE selection field training
    SERE selection field training
    SERE selection field training
    SERE selection field training
    SERE selection field training
    SERE selection field day
    SERE selection field training
    SERE Selection field training
    SERE selection field training
    SERE selection field training
    SERE selection field training
    SERE selection field training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SERE
    Camp Bullis
    Selection

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download