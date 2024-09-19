SERE selection field training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force members participating in Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape (SERE) selection process learn about edible plants around the area Camp Bullis , Texas on Sept. 18, 2024. Those who pass the screening process are accepted into the SERE specialist school. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sergeant David Phaff)