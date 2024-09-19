U.S. Air Force members participating in Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape (SERE) selection process learn about edible plants around the area Camp Bullis , Texas on Sept. 18, 2024. Those who pass the screening process are accepted into the SERE specialist school. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sergeant David Phaff)
|Date Taken:
|09.24.2018
|Date Posted:
|09.19.2024 17:34
|Photo ID:
|8651912
|VIRIN:
|180924-F-XO639-1424
|Resolution:
|4076x2715
|Size:
|1.94 MB
|Location:
|CAMP BULLIS, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SERE selection field training [Image 14 of 14], by SSgt David Phaff, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.