SERE selection field training

U.S. Air Force members participating in Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape (SERE) selection process build a shelter to show their capability in a survival setting at Camp Bullis, Texas on Sept.17, 2024. Those who pass the screening process are accepted into the SERE specialist school. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sergeant David Phaff)