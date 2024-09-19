SERE selection field training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force members participating in Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape (SERE) selection process receive instruction for their solo survival challenge at Camp Bullis, Texas on Sept. 19, 2024. Those who pass the screening process are accepted into the SERE specialist school. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sergeant David Phaff)