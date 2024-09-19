SERE selection field training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force members participating in Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape (SERE) selection process look for their points on a navigation exercise while performing field training at Camp BullisTexas on Sept. 16, 2024. Those who pass the screening process are accepted into the SERE specialist school. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sergeant David Phaff)