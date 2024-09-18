CJTF-M Attends JCM in Palau

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

240916-N-ML137-1096 PELELIU, Republic of Palau (Sept. 16, 2024) - U.S. Coast Guard Lt. Cmdr. Derek Wallin, marine advisor with U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam, gives a presentation during the biannual, bilateral Joint Committee Meeting at South Dock Summerhouse, Sept. 16. JCMs are aligned with the Compact of Free Association Title III: Security and Defense Relations, enabling ongoing dialogue between nations to enhance security and defense responsibilities in the region. This meeting underscores the mutual commitment to national security, international partnership, and environmental stewardship in the Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Samantha Jetzer)