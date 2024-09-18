CJTF-M Attends JCM in Palau

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

240916-N-ML137-1039 PELELIU, Republic of Palau (Sept. 16, 2024) - Government leaders with the Republic of Palau and U.S. military and Department of Defense leaders assemble at South Dock for the biannual, bilateral Joint Committee Meeting, Sept. 16. JCMs are aligned with the Compact of Free Association Title III: Security and Defense Relations, enabling ongoing dialogue between nations to enhance security and defense responsibilities in the region. This meeting underscores the mutual commitment to national security, international partnership, and environmental stewardship in the Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Samantha Jetzer)