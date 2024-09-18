CJTF-M Attends JCM in Palau

240916-N-ML137-1016 PELELIU, Republic of Palau (Sept. 16, 2024) - Governor Emais Roberts, governor of Peleliu, speaks with U.S. military and Department of Defense leaders during the biannual, bilateral Joint Committee Meeting at South Dock Summerhouse, Sept. 16. JCMs are aligned with the Compact of Free Association Title III: Security and Defense Relations, enabling ongoing dialogue between nations to enhance security and defense responsibilities in the region. This meeting underscores the mutual commitment to national security, international partnership, and environmental stewardship in the Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Samantha Jetzer)
|09.16.2024
|09.18.2024 19:09
|8649813
|240916-N-ML137-1016
|6523x4353
|747.33 KB
|PELELIU, PW
|1
|0
