    CJTF-M Attends JCM in Palau [Image 7 of 9]

    CJTF-M Attends JCM in Palau

    PELELIU, PALAU

    09.17.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Samantha Jetzer 

    Joint Task Force - Micronesia

    240917-N-ML137-1085 PELELIU, Republic of Palau (Sept. 17, 2024) - Joel Ehrendreich, U.S. ambassador to the Republic of Palau speaks with government leaders with the Republic of Palau and U.S. military and Department of Defense leaders during the biannual, bilateral Joint Committee Meeting at South Dock Summerhouse, Sept. 17. JCMs are aligned with the Compact of Free Association Title III: Security and Defense Relations, enabling ongoing dialogue between nations to enhance security and defense responsibilities in the region. This meeting underscores the mutual commitment to national security, international partnership, and environmental stewardship in the Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Samantha Jetzer)

    Date Taken: 09.17.2024
    Date Posted: 09.18.2024 19:09
    VIRIN: 240917-N-ML137-1085
    Location: PELELIU, PW
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CJTF-M Attends JCM in Palau [Image 9 of 9], by PO1 Samantha Jetzer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    allies
    partnership
    Peleliu
    Republic of Palau
    Joint Task Force - Micronesia (JTF-M)
    Joint Committee Meeting (JCM)

