United States Coast Guard, Republic of Palau deepen partnership at Joint Committee Meeting in Peleliu

PELELIU, Republic of Palau — The Republic of Palau and the United States reaffirmed their longstanding partnership and shared history at the Joint Committee Meeting (JCM) held from September 13 to 18, 2024, in Peleliu, with participation from U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam.



The meeting followed the 80th Anniversary Commemoration of the Battle of Peleliu, a pivotal World War II event symbolizing the enduring bonds of friendship and cooperation between the two nations. It highlighted the commitment of the U.S. Coast Guard to regional security and support for Palau's maritime initiatives.



Distinguished delegates from both nations, including Palauan President Surangel Whipps Jr., U.S. Ambassador to Palau Joel Ehrendreich, Rear Adm. Gregory Huffman, commander of Joint Task Force-Micronesia, and Capt. Robert Kistner, Forces Micronesia Sector Guam commander, representing the U.S. Coast Guard, gathered to discuss ongoing initiatives and future collaboration to enhance regional security, economic development, and community resilience. The JCM, a keystone of the Compact of Free Association, provides a platform to address mutual priorities and challenges.



In his opening remarks, President Whipps emphasized the strength of the Palau-U.S. partnership, reflecting on the past year's successes, including signing the Enhanced Bilateral Agreement and the collaborative response to Palau's first cybersecurity attack. He highlighted the critical role of U.S. military presence in the region.



U.S. representatives echoed this sentiment, with Capt. Robert Kistner underscoring the U.S. Coast Guard's dedication and action to supporting Palau's maritime security and further development. "Our partnership with Palau is built on trust, shared values, and a common vision for a secure and prosperous Blue Pacific region. We are taking tangible actions, such as joint patrols, that strengthen our cooperation and address emerging challenges," said Kistner.



The JCM also focused on future support to Palau, particularly in combating illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing (IUU-F). The U.S. Coast Guard, in coordination with the Republic of Palau, conducted surge operations in early September to combat illegal fishing and enhance maritime domain awareness. Maritime partners discussed future joint patrol opportunities with the Division of Marine Law Enforcement crews, building on the existing success from joint bilateral operations and Operation Irensia to continue safeguarding Palau's resources and sovereignty.



The meeting began with a special commemoration of the Battle of Peleliu. U.S. and Palauan leaders honored the sacrifices made 80 years ago and celebrated decades of peace and partnership in the Pacific. "The legacy of Peleliu is a reminder of our resilience and unity. It's a testament to what we can achieve together in the face of adversity," said Capt. Kistner.



The two-day JCM concluded with a call to action from both sides, emphasizing the need to turn discussions into concrete actions. U.S. Ambassador to Palau Joel Ehrendreich noted that Palau has many of the tools it needs and will focus with partners on taking action and delivering results for shared security and prosperity.



-USCG-



About U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam

U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam protects maritime interests, ensures security, and fosters peace and prosperity across the Blue Pacific. Their operations span search and rescue, law enforcement, environmental protection, and national defense. They maintain close ties with local, regional, and international partners to uphold maritime safety and security standards.



About the Compact of Free Association (COFA)

The COFA is a unique international agreement between the United States and three Pacific Island nations: the Federated States of Micronesia, the Republic of the Marshall Islands, and the Republic of Palau. Under the agreement, the U.S. provides financial assistance, defense, and access to federal programs. The COFA agreement supports regional stability and security, allowing the U.S. to promote economic development and self-governance in the partner nations. COFA citizens can live, work, and study in the U.S. without a visa, strengthening the deep ties between these nations and the United States.



For further details on the ongoing efforts of U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia, please contact Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir, public affairs officer, at sara.g.muir@uscg.mil or uscgforcesmicronesia@gmail.com.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.30.2024 Date Posted: 09.29.2024 17:43 Story ID: 482048 Location: PELELIU, PW Hometown: SANTA RITA, GU Web Views: 26 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN