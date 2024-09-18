I MEF leaders host members of APEX 24.2

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Frederick Wood, a pilot with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 364, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Air Wing, sits in the cockpit of an MV-22B Osprey with Shawn Lennon, the deputy director J8 and director of Financial Improvement Audit Remediation for the Defense Logistics Agency, during the Advance Professional Executive Senior Executive Orientation Program at Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton, Sept 13, 2024. APEX is designed to provide newly appointed executives with both practical and a theoretical understanding of jointness, Department of Defense organization and mission critical DoD processes. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jordan Searls)