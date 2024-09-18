Summer Lockerbie, the director for Counterproliferation of Weapons of Mass Destruction, eats lunch with a Marine during the Advance Professional Executive Senior Executive Orientation Program at Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton, Sept. 13, 2024. APEX is designed to provide newly appointed executives with both practical and a theoretical understanding of jointness, Department of Defense organization and mission critical DoD processes. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jordan Searls)
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2024 17:27
|Photo ID:
|8649668
|VIRIN:
|240913-M-BY711-1137
|Resolution:
|5938x3959
|Size:
|10.02 MB
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, I MEF leaders host members of APEX 24.2 [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Jordan Searls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.