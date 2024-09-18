Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    I MEF leaders host members of APEX 24.2 [Image 10 of 10]

    I MEF leaders host members of APEX 24.2

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jordan Searls 

    I Marine Expeditionary Force

    Summer Lockerbie, the director for Counterproliferation of Weapons of Mass Destruction, eats lunch with a Marine during the Advance Professional Executive Senior Executive Orientation Program at Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton, Sept. 13, 2024. APEX is designed to provide newly appointed executives with both practical and a theoretical understanding of jointness, Department of Defense organization and mission critical DoD processes. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jordan Searls)

    Date Taken: 09.13.2024
    Date Posted: 09.18.2024 17:27
    Photo ID: 8649668
    VIRIN: 240913-M-BY711-1137
    Resolution: 5938x3959
    Size: 10.02 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    This work, I MEF leaders host members of APEX 24.2 [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Jordan Searls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Leadership
    APEX
    USMC
    MCAS
    I MEF
    SEMO

