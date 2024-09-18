Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    I MEF leaders host members of APEX 24.2 [Image 6 of 10]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    I MEF leaders host members of APEX 24.2

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jordan Searls 

    I Marine Expeditionary Force

    U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Christov Dosev, a pilot with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 267, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, speaks with Mary Beth Morgan, the deputy assistant secretary of defense for Homeland Defense Integration & Defense Support of Civil Authorities, about the UH-1Y Venom helicopter at Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton, Sept. 13, 2024. APEX is designed to provide newly appointed executives with both practical and a theoretical understanding of jointness, Department of Defense organization and mission critical DoD processes. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jordan Searls)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.13.2024
    Date Posted: 09.18.2024 17:29
    Photo ID: 8649664
    VIRIN: 240913-M-BY711-1072
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 10.93 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, I MEF leaders host members of APEX 24.2 [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Jordan Searls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    I MEF leaders host members of APEX 24.2
    I MEF leaders host members of APEX 24.2
    I MEF leaders host members of APEX 24.2
    I MEF leaders host members of APEX 24.2
    I MEF leaders host members of APEX 24.2
    I MEF leaders host members of APEX 24.2
    I MEF leaders host members of APEX 24.2
    I MEF leaders host members of APEX 24.2
    I MEF leaders host members of APEX 24.2
    I MEF leaders host members of APEX 24.2

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Leadership
    APEX
    USMC
    MCAS
    I MEF
    SEMO

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download