I MEF leaders host members of APEX 24.2

U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Christov Dosev, a pilot with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 267, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, speaks with Mary Beth Morgan, the deputy assistant secretary of defense for Homeland Defense Integration & Defense Support of Civil Authorities, about the UH-1Y Venom helicopter at Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton, Sept. 13, 2024. APEX is designed to provide newly appointed executives with both practical and a theoretical understanding of jointness, Department of Defense organization and mission critical DoD processes. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jordan Searls)