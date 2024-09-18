I MEF leaders host members of APEX 24.2

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Patrick Tiernan, I Marine Expeditionary Force, poses for a photo with participants of the Advance Professional Executive Senior Executive Orientation Program at Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton, Sept. 13, 2024. APEX is designed to provide newly appointed executives with both practical and a theoretical understanding of jointness, Department of Defense organization and mission critical DoD processes. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jordan Searls)