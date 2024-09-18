I MEF leaders host members of APEX 24.2

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Alexander Lee, a pilot with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 267, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft wing, showcases the cockpit of an AH-1Z Viper attack helicopter to participants of the Advance Professional Executive Senior Executive Orientation Program at Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton, Sept. 13, 2024. APEX is designed to provide newly appointed executives with both practical and a theoretical understanding of jointness, Department of Defense organization and mission critical DoD processes. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jordan Searls)