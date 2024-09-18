Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Embassy of the Kingdom of Belgium Defense Attaché Brig. Gen. Bart Verbist Visits Arlington National Cemetery [Image 32 of 36]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Embassy of the Kingdom of Belgium Defense Attaché Brig. Gen. Bart Verbist Visits Arlington National Cemetery

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2024

    Photo by Elizabeth Fraser   

    Arlington National Cemetery   

    Embassy of the Kingdom of Belgium Defense Attaché Brig. Gen. Bart Verbist and World War One Centennial Commission President Daniel Dayton (not pictured) lay a wreath at the Argonne Cross in Section 17 of Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, Sept. 16, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.15.2024
    Date Posted: 09.18.2024 13:56
    Photo ID: 8649180
    VIRIN: 240916-A-IW468-4530
    Resolution: 4796x7194
    Size: 16.24 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Embassy of the Kingdom of Belgium Defense Attaché Brig. Gen. Bart Verbist Visits Arlington National Cemetery [Image 36 of 36], by Elizabeth Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Embassy of the Kingdom of Belgium Defense Attaché Brig. Gen. Bart Verbist Visits Arlington National Cemetery
    Embassy of the Kingdom of Belgium Defense Attaché Brig. Gen. Bart Verbist Visits Arlington National Cemetery
    Embassy of the Kingdom of Belgium Defense Attaché Brig. Gen. Bart Verbist Visits Arlington National Cemetery
    Embassy of the Kingdom of Belgium Defense Attaché Brig. Gen. Bart Verbist Visits Arlington National Cemetery
    Embassy of the Kingdom of Belgium Defense Attaché Brig. Gen. Bart Verbist Visits Arlington National Cemetery
    Embassy of the Kingdom of Belgium Defense Attaché Brig. Gen. Bart Verbist Visits Arlington National Cemetery
    Embassy of the Kingdom of Belgium Defense Attaché Brig. Gen. Bart Verbist Visits Arlington National Cemetery
    Embassy of the Kingdom of Belgium Defense Attaché Brig. Gen. Bart Verbist Visits Arlington National Cemetery
    Embassy of the Kingdom of Belgium Defense Attaché Brig. Gen. Bart Verbist Visits Arlington National Cemetery
    Embassy of the Kingdom of Belgium Defense Attaché Brig. Gen. Bart Verbist Visits Arlington National Cemetery
    Embassy of the Kingdom of Belgium Defense Attaché Brig. Gen. Bart Verbist Visits Arlington National Cemetery
    Embassy of the Kingdom of Belgium Defense Attaché Brig. Gen. Bart Verbist Visits Arlington National Cemetery
    Embassy of the Kingdom of Belgium Defense Attaché Brig. Gen. Bart Verbist Visits Arlington National Cemetery
    Embassy of the Kingdom of Belgium Defense Attaché Brig. Gen. Bart Verbist Visits Arlington National Cemetery
    Embassy of the Kingdom of Belgium Defense Attaché Brig. Gen. Bart Verbist Visits Arlington National Cemetery
    Embassy of the Kingdom of Belgium Defense Attaché Brig. Gen. Bart Verbist Visits Arlington National Cemetery
    Embassy of the Kingdom of Belgium Defense Attaché Brig. Gen. Bart Verbist Visits Arlington National Cemetery
    Embassy of the Kingdom of Belgium Defense Attaché Brig. Gen. Bart Verbist Visits Arlington National Cemetery
    Embassy of the Kingdom of Belgium Defense Attaché Brig. Gen. Bart Verbist Visits Arlington National Cemetery
    Embassy of the Kingdom of Belgium Defense Attaché Brig. Gen. Bart Verbist Visits Arlington National Cemetery
    Embassy of the Kingdom of Belgium Defense Attaché Brig. Gen. Bart Verbist Visits Arlington National Cemetery
    Embassy of the Kingdom of Belgium Defense Attaché Brig. Gen. Bart Verbist Visits Arlington National Cemetery
    Embassy of the Kingdom of Belgium Defense Attaché Brig. Gen. Bart Verbist Visits Arlington National Cemetery
    Embassy of the Kingdom of Belgium Defense Attaché Brig. Gen. Bart Verbist Visits Arlington National Cemetery
    Embassy of the Kingdom of Belgium Defense Attaché Brig. Gen. Bart Verbist Visits Arlington National Cemetery
    Embassy of the Kingdom of Belgium Defense Attaché Brig. Gen. Bart Verbist Visits Arlington National Cemetery
    Embassy of the Kingdom of Belgium Defense Attaché Brig. Gen. Bart Verbist Visits Arlington National Cemetery
    Embassy of the Kingdom of Belgium Defense Attaché Brig. Gen. Bart Verbist Visits Arlington National Cemetery
    Embassy of the Kingdom of Belgium Defense Attaché Brig. Gen. Bart Verbist Visits Arlington National Cemetery
    Embassy of the Kingdom of Belgium Defense Attaché Brig. Gen. Bart Verbist Visits Arlington National Cemetery
    Embassy of the Kingdom of Belgium Defense Attaché Brig. Gen. Bart Verbist Visits Arlington National Cemetery
    Embassy of the Kingdom of Belgium Defense Attaché Brig. Gen. Bart Verbist Visits Arlington National Cemetery
    Embassy of the Kingdom of Belgium Defense Attaché Brig. Gen. Bart Verbist Visits Arlington National Cemetery
    Embassy of the Kingdom of Belgium Defense Attaché Brig. Gen. Bart Verbist Visits Arlington National Cemetery
    Embassy of the Kingdom of Belgium Defense Attaché Brig. Gen. Bart Verbist Visits Arlington National Cemetery
    Embassy of the Kingdom of Belgium Defense Attaché Brig. Gen. Bart Verbist Visits Arlington National Cemetery

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    belgium
    Arlington National Cemetery
    PWC
    ANC
    public wreath-laying ceremony

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download