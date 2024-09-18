Embassy of the Kingdom of Belgium Defense Attaché Brig. Gen. Bart Verbist Visits Arlington National Cemetery

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Embassy of the Kingdom of Belgium Defense Attaché Brig. Gen. Bart Verbist, World War One Centennial Commission President Daniel Dayton, Army National Military Cemeteries and Office of Army Cemeteries Chief of Staff U.S. Army Col. Michael Binetti and others attend a wreath-laying ceremony at the Argonne Cross in Section 17 of Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, Sept. 16, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)