Embassy of the Kingdom of Belgium Defense Attaché Brig. Gen. Bart Verbist Visits Arlington National Cemetery

Embassy of the Kingdom of Belgium Defense Attaché Brig. Gen. Bart Verbist, right, and World War One Centennial Commission President Daniel Dayton, left, lay a wreath at the Argonne Cross in Section 17 of Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, Sept. 16, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)