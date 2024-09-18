Embassy of the Kingdom of Belgium Defense Attaché Brig. Gen. Bart Verbist Visits Arlington National Cemetery

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A posed photo following a wreath-laying ceremony at the Argonne Cross in Section 17 of Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, Sept. 16, 2024. The wreath was laid by Embassy of the Kingdom of Belgium Defense Attaché Brig. Gen. Bart Verbist, center right, and World War One Centennial Commission President Daniel Dayton, center left,. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)