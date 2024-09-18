STARBASE Louisiana achieves another milestone

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Easton Verheyden, a student at Princeton Elementary School, holds up a badge indicating he is the 40,000th fifth grader to participate in STARBASE Louisiana at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Sept. 17, 2024. The Department of Defense program uses a hands-on learning approach to create interest in STEM principles. STARBASE Louisiana is celebrating its 25th Anniversary this year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Ted Daigle)