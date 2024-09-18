Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    STARBASE Louisiana achieves another milestone

    STARBASE Louisiana achieves another milestone

    BOSSIER CITY, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2024

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Theodore Daigle 

    307th Bomb Wing

    Easton Verheyden, a student at Princeton Elementary School, holds up a badge indicating he is the 40,000th fifth grader to participate in STARBASE Louisiana at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Sept. 17, 2024. The Department of Defense program uses a hands-on learning approach to create interest in STEM principles. STARBASE Louisiana is celebrating its 25th Anniversary this year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Ted Daigle)

