Easton Verheyden, a student at Princeton Elementary School, holds up a badge indicating he is the 40,000th fifth grader to participate in STARBASE Louisiana at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Sept. 17, 2024. The Department of Defense program uses a hands-on learning approach to create interest in STEM principles. STARBASE Louisiana is celebrating its 25th Anniversary this year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Ted Daigle)
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2024 12:59
|Photo ID:
|8648964
|VIRIN:
|240917-F-YH293-1285
|Resolution:
|1800x1200
|Size:
|114.78 KB
|Location:
|BOSSIER CITY, LOUISIANA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, STARBASE Louisiana achieves another milestone [Image 5 of 5], by SMSgt Theodore Daigle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
STARBASE Louisiana achieves another milestone
No keywords found.