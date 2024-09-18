STARBASE Louisiana achieves another milestone

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

STARBASE Louisiana staff, 307th Bomb Wing members, and employees with Bossier Parish Schools gather to welcome Easton Verhayden, a student at Princeton Elementary, to the program Sept. 17, 2024. Verhayden was the 40,000th fifth grader to go through STARBASE Louisiana since its inception 25 years ago.(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Ted Daigle)