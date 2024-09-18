U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Evan Johnston, assigned to the 307th Bomb Wing, congratulates Easton Verheyden on being the 40,000th fifth-grade student in the STARBASE Louisiana program at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Sept. 5, 2024. Johnston serves as a mentor for STARBASE Louisiana. The 307th Bomb Wing has sponsored the program since its inception 25 years ago. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Ted Daigle)
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2024 12:59
|Photo ID:
|8648963
|VIRIN:
|240917-F-YH293-1277
|Resolution:
|1800x1200
|Size:
|167.95 KB
|Location:
|BOSSIER CITY, LOUISIANA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, STARBASE Louisiana achieves another milestone [Image 5 of 5], by SMSgt Theodore Daigle, identified by DVIDS
STARBASE Louisiana achieves another milestone
