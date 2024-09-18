STARBASE Louisiana achieves another milestone

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Evan Johnston, assigned to the 307th Bomb Wing, congratulates Easton Verheyden on being the 40,000th fifth-grade student in the STARBASE Louisiana program at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Sept. 5, 2024. Johnston serves as a mentor for STARBASE Louisiana. The 307th Bomb Wing has sponsored the program since its inception 25 years ago. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Ted Daigle)