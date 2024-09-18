Easton Verheyden, a student at Princeton Elementary School, walks through a shower of confetti and balloons in the STARBASE Louisiana building at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Sept. 17, 2024. Verheyden was the 40,000th fifth grader to take part in the program since it started 25 years ago. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Ted Daigle)
|09.17.2024
|09.18.2024 12:59
|8648959
|240917-F-YH293-1268
|1800x1200
|172.16 KB
|BOSSIER CITY, LOUISIANA, US
|0
|0
This work, STARBASE Louisiana achieves another milestone, by SMSgt Theodore Daigle, identified by DVIDS
STARBASE Louisiana achieves another milestone
