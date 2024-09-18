Richard Scott, STARBASE Louisiana executive director, welcomes Princeton Elementary students to the program Sept. 17, 2024 at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana. STARBASE Louisiana was celebrating a milestone in its 25-year history, welcoming the 40,000th fifth grade student to the program. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Ted Daigle)
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2024 12:59
|Photo ID:
|8648958
|VIRIN:
|240917-F-YH293-1257
|Resolution:
|1800x1200
|Size:
|285.6 KB
|Location:
|BOSSIER CITY, LOUISIANA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, STARBASE Louisiana achieves another milestone [Image 5 of 5], by SMSgt Theodore Daigle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
STARBASE Louisiana achieves another milestone
No keywords found.