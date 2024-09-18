STARBASE Louisiana achieves another milestone

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Richard Scott, STARBASE Louisiana executive director, welcomes Princeton Elementary students to the program Sept. 17, 2024 at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana. STARBASE Louisiana was celebrating a milestone in its 25-year history, welcoming the 40,000th fifth grade student to the program. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Ted Daigle)