Santa Barbara County Superintendents Meet at Vandenberg

Clara Finneran, Lompoc Unified School District superintendent, provides opening remarks during the annual Santa Barbara County Superintendents Advance at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Sept. 13, 2024. VSFB hosted this year’s event, where school district superintendents from around the area met to collaborate and discuss innovative solutions to issues that other districts find themselves facing. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Ryan Quijas)