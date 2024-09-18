Santa Barbara County Superintendents Meet at Vandenberg

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

School district superintendents from Santa Barbara County speak amongst themselves during the annual SB County Superintendents Advance at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Sept. 13, 2024. VSFB hosted this year’s event, where school district superintendents from around the area met to collaborate and discuss innovative solutions to issues that other districts find themselves facing. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Ryan Quijas)