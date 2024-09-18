Santa Barbara County Superintendents Meet at Vandenberg

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Carmen Chan, Space Launch Delta 30 STEM coordinator, speaks to attendees of the Santa Barbara County Superintendents Advance at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif, Sept. 13, 2024. Members of Vandenberg’s STEM program, as well as representatives of STARBASE, an innovative STEM-based outreach program, spoke to the attendees, providing insight on what Vandenberg brings to the surrounding community’s young learners. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Ryan Quijas)