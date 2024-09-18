Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Santa Barbara County Superintendents Meet at Vandenberg [Image 5 of 6]

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Ryan Quijas 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    Carmen Chan, Space Launch Delta 30 STEM coordinator, speaks to attendees of the Santa Barbara County Superintendents Advance at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif, Sept. 13, 2024. Members of Vandenberg’s STEM program, as well as representatives of STARBASE, an innovative STEM-based outreach program, spoke to the attendees, providing insight on what Vandenberg brings to the surrounding community’s young learners. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Ryan Quijas)

    STEM
    Education
    Collaboration
    VSFB

