Santa Barbara County Superintendents Meet at Vandenberg

Members of the Santa Barbara Superintendents Advance, as well as Vandenberg representatives, pose for a photo at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Sept. 13, 2024. VSFB hosted this year’s annual event, where school district superintendents from around the area met to collaborate and discuss innovative solutions to issues that other districts find themselves facing. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Ryan Quijas)