Members of the Santa Barbara Superintendents Advance, as well as Vandenberg representatives, pose for a photo at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Sept. 13, 2024. VSFB hosted this year’s annual event, where school district superintendents from around the area met to collaborate and discuss innovative solutions to issues that other districts find themselves facing. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Ryan Quijas)
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2024 11:28
|Photo ID:
|8648794
|VIRIN:
|240913-X-HB409-1050
|Resolution:
|4692x3351
|Size:
|2.21 MB
|Location:
|VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Santa Barbara County Superintendents Meet at Vandenberg [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Ryan Quijas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.