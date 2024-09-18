Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Santa Barbara County Superintendents Meet at Vandenberg [Image 6 of 6]

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Ryan Quijas 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    Members of the Santa Barbara Superintendents Advance, as well as Vandenberg representatives, pose for a photo at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Sept. 13, 2024. VSFB hosted this year’s annual event, where school district superintendents from around the area met to collaborate and discuss innovative solutions to issues that other districts find themselves facing. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Ryan Quijas)

    Date Taken: 09.13.2024
    Date Posted: 09.18.2024 11:28
    Photo ID: 8648794
    VIRIN: 240913-X-HB409-1050
    Resolution: 4692x3351
    Size: 2.21 MB
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, Santa Barbara County Superintendents Meet at Vandenberg [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Ryan Quijas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    STEM
    Education
    Collaboration
    VSFB

