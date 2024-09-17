Participants and personnel from the 374th Civil Engineer Squadron Yokota Fire Department, pose for a photo during Fire Prevention Week at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Sept. 13, 2024. This year’s Fire Prevention Week theme was Smoke Alarms: Make Them Work For You. This theme was designed to educate families and Yokota on fire alarms. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)
|09.13.2024
|09.18.2024 01:50
|8648141
|240913-F-LX373-1009
|5381x2791
|4.35 MB
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|4
|1
This work, It’s HOT: 374 CES sparks fire safety awareness during Fire Prevention Week [Image 19 of 19], by A1C David S. Calcote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
It’s HOT: 374 CES sparks fire safety awareness during Fire Prevention Week
Pacific Air Forces