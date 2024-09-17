Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    It’s HOT: 374 CES sparks fire safety awareness during Fire Prevention Week [Image 19 of 19]

    It’s HOT: 374 CES sparks fire safety awareness during Fire Prevention Week

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    09.13.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote 

    374th Airlift Wing

    Participants and personnel from the 374th Civil Engineer Squadron Yokota Fire Department, pose for a photo during Fire Prevention Week at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Sept. 13, 2024. This year’s Fire Prevention Week theme was Smoke Alarms: Make Them Work For You. This theme was designed to educate families and Yokota on fire alarms. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)

    Date Taken: 09.13.2024
    Date Posted: 09.18.2024 01:50
    Photo ID: 8648141
    VIRIN: 240913-F-LX373-1009
    Resolution: 5381x2791
    Size: 4.35 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    This work, It’s HOT: 374 CES sparks fire safety awareness during Fire Prevention Week [Image 19 of 19], by A1C David S. Calcote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Pacific Air Forces

    PACAF
    Fire safety
    Fire Prevention Week
    community
    374th Civil Engineer Squadron
    374th CES

