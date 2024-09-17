It’s HOT: 374 CES sparks fire safety awareness during Fire Prevention Week

The 374th Civil Engineer Squadron fire department hosted several events for this year’s Fire Prevention Week at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Sept. 8-13.



In the United States, roughly three out of five fire deaths happen in homes with either no smoke alarms or no working smoke alarms. The risk of dying in a home fire is cut in half in homes with working smoke alarms present.



U.S. Air Force Col. Richard McElhaney, 374th Airlift Wing commander, kicked off the week with a proclamation signing, emphasizing this year's theme: “Smoke Alarms: Make Them Work for You!”



“This campaign is geared toward educating the public that working fire alarms can save a life,” said Master Sgt. Steven Saulo, 374th CES assistant chief of fire protection. “In a matter of minutes, a fire can mean the difference between life and death. Knowing what to do and when to do it prepares us for a sudden fire incident.”



On Sept. 11, community members from Yokota and surrounding areas gathered for the annual 9/11 Memorial Tower Run and ceremony, to commemorate the lives lost during the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.



“October is traditionally when Fire Prevention Week is hosted, we discovered that it’s an incredibly busy time for the wing, making it challenging for us to execute our weeklong program filled with activities,” said Lloyd Stinson III, 374th CES fire chief. “By adjusting our schedule, we were able to hyper-focus on several events throughout the week creating a high demand on resources and our team. This allowed us to maximize efforts in providing our community with useful information and activities that communicate our fire safety message.”





On Sept. 13, Fire Prevention Week culminated when community members gathered for a fire muster challenge - a competition that allows participants to engage in firefighter training-related obstacles. The challenge allowed spectators and participants to view and experience various physical components that come with a firefighter's occupation.



Fire Prevention Week is dedicated to raising awareness about fire safety and prevention. By focusing on proactive measures and practical safety tips and communicating them through a series of educational and interactive events, the initiative seeks to protect lives, safeguard property, and foster a culture of vigilance and preparedness in and around Yokota.



“This event reminds us that fire prevention is a part of everyone’s job,” said Saulo. “We all play a role in the safety and well-being of our community.”

