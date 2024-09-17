It’s HOT: 374 CES sparks fire safety awareness during Fire Prevention Week

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Tatyana Howard, 374th Communications Squadron installation spectrum manager, uses a hammer to push a weight during the fire muster challenge at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Sept. 13, 2024. During the competition, teams participated in spraying water from a fire hose, throwing and rolling a fire hose and truck tire flips. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)