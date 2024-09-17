Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    It’s HOT: 374 CES sparks fire safety awareness during Fire Prevention Week [Image 17 of 19]

    It’s HOT: 374 CES sparks fire safety awareness during Fire Prevention Week

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    09.13.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote 

    374th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Tatyana Howard, 374th Communications Squadron installation spectrum manager, uses a hammer to push a weight during the fire muster challenge at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Sept. 13, 2024. During the competition, teams participated in spraying water from a fire hose, throwing and rolling a fire hose and truck tire flips. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)

    Date Taken: 09.13.2024
    Date Posted: 09.18.2024 01:50
    Photo ID: 8648138
    VIRIN: 240913-F-LX373-1007
    Resolution: 4997x3667
    Size: 3.09 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    Pacific Air Forces

    PACAF
    Fire safety
    Fire Prevention Week
    community
    374th Civil Engineer Squadron
    374th CES

