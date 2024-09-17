U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Tatyana Howard, 374th Communications Squadron installation spectrum manager, uses a hammer to push a weight during the fire muster challenge at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Sept. 13, 2024. During the competition, teams participated in spraying water from a fire hose, throwing and rolling a fire hose and truck tire flips. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)
|09.13.2024
|09.18.2024 01:50
|8648138
|240913-F-LX373-1007
|4997x3667
|3.09 MB
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|1
|1
This work, It’s HOT: 374 CES sparks fire safety awareness during Fire Prevention Week [Image 19 of 19], by A1C David S. Calcote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
It’s HOT: 374 CES sparks fire safety awareness during Fire Prevention Week
Pacific Air Forces