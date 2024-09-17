It’s HOT: 374 CES sparks fire safety awareness during Fire Prevention Week

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A self-contained breathing apparatus is displayed on the ground during the fire muster challenge at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Sept. 13, 2024. Each participant had to wear a more than 20-pound self-contained breathing apparatus air pack on their back. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)