Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    It’s HOT: 374 CES sparks fire safety awareness during Fire Prevention Week [Image 18 of 19]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    It’s HOT: 374 CES sparks fire safety awareness during Fire Prevention Week

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    09.13.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote 

    374th Airlift Wing

    A self-contained breathing apparatus is displayed on the ground during the fire muster challenge at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Sept. 13, 2024. Each participant had to wear a more than 20-pound self-contained breathing apparatus air pack on their back. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.13.2024
    Date Posted: 09.18.2024 01:50
    Photo ID: 8648140
    VIRIN: 240913-F-LX373-1008
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 6.01 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, It’s HOT: 374 CES sparks fire safety awareness during Fire Prevention Week [Image 19 of 19], by A1C David S. Calcote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    It’s HOT: 374 CES sparks fire safety awareness during Fire Prevention Week
    It’s HOT: 374 CES sparks fire safety awareness during Fire Prevention Week
    It’s HOT: 374 CES sparks fire safety awareness during Fire Prevention Week
    It’s HOT: 374 CES sparks fire safety awareness during Fire Prevention Week
    It’s HOT: 374 CES sparks fire safety awareness during Fire Prevention Week
    It’s HOT: 374 CES sparks fire safety awareness during Fire Prevention Week
    It’s HOT: 374 CES sparks fire safety awareness during Fire Prevention Week
    It’s HOT: 374 CES sparks fire safety awareness during Fire Prevention Week
    It’s HOT: 374 CES sparks fire safety awareness during Fire Prevention Week
    It’s HOT: 374 CES sparks fire safety awareness during Fire Prevention Week
    It’s HOT: 374 CES sparks fire safety awareness during Fire Prevention Week
    It’s HOT: 374 CES sparks fire safety awareness during Fire Prevention Week
    It’s HOT: 374 CES sparks fire safety awareness during Fire Prevention Week
    It’s HOT: 374 CES sparks fire safety awareness during Fire Prevention Week
    It’s HOT: 374 CES sparks fire safety awareness during Fire Prevention Week
    It’s HOT: 374 CES sparks fire safety awareness during Fire Prevention Week
    It’s HOT: 374 CES sparks fire safety awareness during Fire Prevention Week
    It’s HOT: 374 CES sparks fire safety awareness during Fire Prevention Week
    It’s HOT: 374 CES sparks fire safety awareness during Fire Prevention Week

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    It&rsquo;s HOT: 374 CES sparks fire safety awareness during Fire Prevention Week

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Pacific Air Forces

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Fire safety
    Fire Prevention Week
    community
    374th Civil Engineer Squadron
    374th CES

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download