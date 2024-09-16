Incirlik Honors 9/11

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Honor Guard members lower the U.S. to half staff during a ceremony at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Sept. 11, 2024. The flag is flown at half staff in honor of the individuals who lost their lives as a result of the terrorist attacks against the United States that occurred on September 11, 2001. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Hoskins)