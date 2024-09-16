U.S. Air Force Honor Guard members lower the U.S. to half staff during a ceremony at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Sept. 11, 2024. The flag is flown at half staff in honor of the individuals who lost their lives as a result of the terrorist attacks against the United States that occurred on September 11, 2001. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Hoskins)
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.17.2024 07:02
|Photo ID:
|8646048
|VIRIN:
|240911-F-HA049-5672
|Resolution:
|2080x1387
|Size:
|556.08 KB
|Location:
|ADANA, TR
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Incirlik Honors 9/11 [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Joshua Hoskins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.