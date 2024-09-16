Incirlik Honors 9/11

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Incirlik Air Base Honor Guard members post the colors during a 9-11 remembrance ceremony at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Sept. 11, 2024. This year marked the 23rd anniversary of terrorist attacks on the United States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Hoskins)