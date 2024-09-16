Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Incirlik Honors 9/11 [Image 1 of 6]

    Incirlik Honors 9/11

    ADANA, TURKEY

    09.11.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Hoskins 

    39th Air Base Wing

    A U.S. Air Force Honor Guard Airman prepares to perform a flag folding during a 9-11 remembrance ceremony at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Sept. 11, 2024. The folding of the flag honors the men and women that answered the call to protect and defend the nation during the terrorist attacks and thereafter. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Hoskins)

    Date Taken: 09.11.2024
