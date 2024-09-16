Incirlik Honors 9/11

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force Honor Guard Airman prepares to perform a flag folding during a 9-11 remembrance ceremony at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Sept. 11, 2024. The folding of the flag honors the men and women that answered the call to protect and defend the nation during the terrorist attacks and thereafter. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Hoskins)