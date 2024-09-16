Incirlik Honors 9/11

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Lee Mathews, 39th Civil Engineer Squadron, rings a bell during a 9-11 remembrance ceremony at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Sept. 11, 2024. The ringing of the bell signifies a “last call” honoring fallen firefighters that made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Hoskins)
