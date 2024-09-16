Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Incirlik Honors 9/11 [Image 3 of 6]

    Incirlik Honors 9/11

    ADANA, TURKEY

    09.11.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Hoskins 

    39th Air Base Wing

    U.S. Air Force Honor Guard members stand at attention during a flag lowering ceremony at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Sept. 11, 2024. The flag was flown at half staff in honor of the individuals who lost their lives as a result of the terrorist attacks against the United States that occurred on September 11, 2001. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Hoskins)

    Date Taken: 09.11.2024
    Date Posted: 09.17.2024 07:02
    Photo ID: 8646045
    VIRIN: 240911-F-HA049-7686
    Location: ADANA, TR
