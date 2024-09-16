RAF Mildenhall remembers, honors POWs, MIA

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The U.S. Stars and Stripes flag is lowered as the Royal Air Force Ensign flag is folded during a retreat ceremony concluding POW/MIA Week at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Sept. 13, 2024. The week remembered and honored those Americans who were prisoners of war and those who served and never returned home. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)