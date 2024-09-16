Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RAF Mildenhall remembers, honors POWS, MIA [Image 4 of 8]

    RAF Mildenhall remembers, honors POWS, MIA

    RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    09.13.2024

    Photo by Karen Abeyasekere 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    Team Mildenhall members stand at attention during the playing of the British and U.S. National Anthems during the retreat ceremony concluding POW/MIA Week at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Sept. 13, 2024. The week remembered and honored those Americans who were prisoners of war and those who served and never returned home. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)

