RAF Mildenhall remembers, honors POWs, MIA

Team Mildenhall members stand at attention during the playing of the British and U.S. National Anthems during the retreat ceremony concluding POW/MIA Week at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Sept. 13, 2024. The week remembered and honored those Americans who were prisoners of war and those who served and never returned home. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)