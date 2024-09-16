RAF Mildenhall remembers, honors POWs, MIA

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Staff Sgt. Aursula Gilbert, right, 100th Logistics Readiness Squadron, introduces Capt. Lavonia Winford, 100th Air Refueling Wing chaplain, before prayers are given prior to the retreat ceremony concluding POW/MIA Week at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Sept. 13, 2024. The week remembered and honored those Americans who were prisoners of war and those who served and never returned home. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)