RAF Mildenhall remembers, honors POWs, MIA

U.S. Col. Ryan Garlow, right, 100th Air Refueling Wing commander, gives closing remarks prior to the retreat ceremony concluding POW/MIA Week at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Sept. 13, 2024. The week remembered and honored those Americans who were prisoners of war and those who served and never returned home. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)