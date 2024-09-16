U.S. Airmen from the Team Mildenhall Honor Guard fold the Royal Air Force Ensign flag during a retreat ceremony concluding POW/MIA Week at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Sept. 13, 2024. The week remembered and honored those Americans who were prisoners of war and those who served and never returned home. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.17.2024 04:26
|Photo ID:
|8645955
|VIRIN:
|240913-F-EJ686-1045
|Resolution:
|6000x3743
|Size:
|3.04 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, RF Mildenhall remembers, honors POWs, MIA [Image 8 of 8], by Karen Abeyasekere, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
RAF Mildenhall remembers, honors POWs, MIA
